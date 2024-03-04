BusinessTalk with Kitchens by Curio owners Curio and Frank Nataloni

Fifty years ago, Curio Nataloni was laid off from a construction job and started doing solo kitchen projects. Ten years after he launched that business, his brother, Frank, joined him full-time, and just this past month, Kitchens by Curio celebrated 50 years in business. On the next episode of BusinessTalk, Curio and Frank talk with BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar about surviving and thriving through various economic shifts and the many changes in home renovation over the years, from high-tech advances to the way people shop to evolving tastes in kitchen and bath styles — and also about Curio’s son, Michael, who plans to eventually be the company’s second-generation leader. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.