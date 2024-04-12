VA Central Western Massachusetts to Celebrate Centennial on May 11

LEEDS — The VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System is commemorating a century of dedication to serving U.S. veterans. Established in 1924, the healthcare system has continuously evolved to meet the changing needs of veterans, delivering compassionate care and innovative services.

To honor this significant milestone, the VA invites the community to an event on Saturday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 421 North Main St., Leeds. The festivities will include special events, recognition ceremonies, and opportunities for veterans and their families to connect with one another, as well as food, games, and fun for the whole family.

“We are grateful for the unwavering support of our community partners, volunteers, and dedicated staff members who have contributed to our success over the past century,” said Sarah Robinson, Public Affairs officer for the VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System. “As we reflect on our rich history and look toward the future, we reaffirm our commitment to serving those who have served us. Together, we will continue to uphold the promise of providing exceptional care and support to our nation’s heroes.”

For more information about the centennial celebration and upcoming events, visit www.va.gov/central-western-massachusetts-health-care or call Robinson at (413) 584-4040, ext. 3532.