Gaming Commission Rescinds COVID-19 Restrictions at Casinos, Racetracks

BOSTON — During a remote public meeting on May 26, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) voted to rescind COVID-19-related restrictions for gaming establishments and horseracing and simulcasting facilities.

The casino operators agreed, as part of the new guidelines, to retain a pandemic safety officer until further notice and continue to report any positive COVID tests to the MGC’s Investigations and Enforcement Bureau and their respective local boards of health.

“It’s been 15 months since the Gaming Commission convened with all three casino licensees in a virtual setting to discuss the rapid reach of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Cathy Judd-Stein, MGC chair. “The three gaming licensees have cooperated fully throughout this process, working always to serve the public’s interests and protect their patrons and employees.

“We thank Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield, and Encore Boston Harbor for their compliance and dedication to health and safety during this difficult period,” she continued. “I also wish to extend my sincere gratitude to the entire MGC team for its consistent commitment over the last 15 months.”

The commission also allowed horseracing and simulcasting licensees, including Plainridge Park, Raynham Park, and Suffolk Downs, to rescind their respective MGC-approved COVID-related reopening plans, with similar agreements in place regarding pandemic safety officers and COVID reporting.