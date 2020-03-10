Valley Vodka Inc. Announces Partnership with Julious Grant and Ty Law

HADLEY — Valley Vodka Inc., maker of award-winning V-One Vodka, announced a new partnership with liquor-industry giant Julious Grant and NFL Hall of Famer Ty Law.

Grant brings 29 years of executive-level experience in the spirits industry, having held senior leadership roles in sales and marketing in some of the most successful companies in the world, most recently as chief commercial officer of US Beam Suntory from 2013 to 2019.

Law is widely regarded as one of the best defensive backs of all time, playing 15 seasons in the NFL. He won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, and his 53 interceptions rank 24th in league history. In 2019, Law was the 323rd person inducted into the sport’s Hall of Fame.

This partnership comes on the heels of Valley Vodka Inc. completing a multi-million-dollar purchase and renovation of its own ‘farm to glass’ distillery in Kamień, Poland. V-One Vodka had been contract-distilled in Poland, but, being obsessed with the entire vodka-production process, V-One creator Paul Kozub’s dream was to grow his own ingredients, distill, and bottle in one location. For five years, he searched Poland for the ideal spot.

“Once I saw this historic distillery located right next to the world-famous Vistula River, I knew this was the perfect place to craft V-One,” Kozub said. “With our new distillery, expanded production, and new packaging, this is the perfect time to introduce more people to our clean-drinking vodka. Julious and Ty are tremendous assets to help us expand distribution and increase brand awareness.”