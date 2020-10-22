ValleyBike Share Participating in Roll to the Polls Program

PIONEER VALLEY — On Election Day, Nov. 3, ValleyBike Share is partnering with the North American Bike Share Assoc. and its members on Roll to the Polls. ValleyBike is offering $1 day passes and unlimited three-hour rides for every membership type to assure people have time to get to the polls and vote. Riders will be able to secondary lock the bike to a fence, bike rack, tree, or any other stationary object while you are in the polling location.

Those who need financial assistance obtaining this day pass or any membership should reach out to ValleyBike’s customer-service team and ask about the free access pass, a free annual membership with unlimited one-hour rides (and three-hour rides on Election Day). Information on Election Day micro-mobility programs can be found at rolltothepolls.com.