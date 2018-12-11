Viability Promotes Three Staff Members

GREENFIELD — Richard Venne, CEO of Viability, announced the recent promotion of three current staff members: Kristin Rotas, director (Holyoke); Jennifer Pisano, associate vice president (Connecticut, New York, Oklahoma, Rhode Island), and Gregg Thompson, vice president (Connecticut, New York, Oklahoma, Rhode Island).

Viability is a provider of human services, accredited by CARF and certified by Clubhouse International, the Department of Developmental Services, and the Department of Medical Assistance. Viability leverages community and employer partnerships to create opportunities for its members.

With a staff of more than 500 individuals and 37 service locations across the country, Viability aims to enrich the lives of the people it serves and is driven by a belief that every individual, no matter their ability, can be a valuable contributor to our community and the workforce. Its service divisions include clubhouses, employment, community living, day programs, and transitional programs.