Attorney Timothy Murphy Recognized as 2020 Lawyer of the Year in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Skoler, Abbott & Presser, P.C. announced that one of its partners, Timothy Murphy, was recognized by his peers as a 2020 Lawyer of the Year in Springfield for his work in Labor Law – Management. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and community is honored with this award.

In addition, Murphy is recognized in the 2020 edition of Best Lawyers in America for his work in Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management, and Litigation – Labor and Employment.

“Tim has a depth of expertise in the field of employment law, including labor relations, union campaigns, collective bargaining and arbitration, and employment litigation and counseling,” said Marylou Fabbo, partner at Skoler Abbott. “His problem-solving skills, attitude, and experience benefit his clients, our firm, and his community.”

Focusing his practice on labor relations, union campaigns, collective bargaining and arbitration, employment litigation, and employment counseling, Murphy has been included in Best Lawyers in America every year since 2013 and was also Lawyer of the Year in 2015 and 2019. In 2017, he was named Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout by the Girls Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts.

Murphy is also active within the local community, sitting on boards of directors for several area organizations, such as the Springfield Regional Chamber and Community Legal Aid. He is also a member of the World Affairs Council and the Finance Committee in Wilbraham.