W.E.B. Du Bois Sculpture Project Awarded $15,000 by Adams Community Bank

GREAT BARRINGTON — The W.E.B. Du Bois Sculpture Project of Great Barrington received a donation of $15,000 from Adams Community Bank. The funds will be used to finance a monument to W.E.B. Du Bois, a native son of Great Barrington, and to renovate the plaza in front of Mason Public Library, where the statue will be sited.

“The Adams Community Bank will be opening a branch in Great Barrington this summer, and we believe this is an excellent way to support our new friends,” bank President Charles O’Brien said.

Julie Michaels, co-chair of the W.E.B. Du Bois Sculpture Project, added that “the Adams Community Bank donation joins a $10,000 grant from Berkshire Bank and a $10,000 donation from the Whitehead Foundation to bring our totals to $175,000.”

The group will introduce the three finalists for the sculpture commission on Wednesday, April 19 at an evening reception at the Mason Library.

Donations to the Du Bois Sculpture Project can be made online at www.webduboissculpture.org or mailed to W.E.B. Du Bois Sculpture Project, P.O. Box 155, Great Barrington, MA 01230.