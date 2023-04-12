HCC Culinary Arts Program Hosting Open House, Tasting Event on April 20

HOLYOKE — The Holyoke Community College (HCC) Culinary Arts program will be hosting an open house and tasting event on Thursday, April 20 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute, 164 Race St., Holyoke.

Visitors will be able tour the state-of-the-art kitchens, meet HCC Culinary Arts faculty and staff; learn about the college’s culinary arts certificate, associate-degree programs, and non-credit job-training and personal-enrichment classes, and play Food Bash Bingo for a chance to win prizes. In addition, staff from the HCC Admissions office will be on hand to discuss enrollment options.

“Our talented students will be in the kitchens cooking and baking, and the delicious dishes they whip up will all be available for sampling,” said chef Sofia Bilgrami, co-chair of the HCC Culinary Arts program. “I would encourage anyone interested in baking, pastry arts, or cooking in general to come to this event and discover what makes the Culinary Arts program at HCC so special.”

In 2021, HCC placed 50th among the Best Culinary Schools in America, a list that also includes such esteemed schools as the Culinary Institute of America. HCC’s culinary program ranked third in New England after Johnson & Wales in Providence, R.I. and Southern Maine Community College in Portland. The HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute is equipped with four modern kitchens, a bakery, hotel lab, and a student-run dining room.

For more information about HCC’s Culinary Arts program, visit hcc.edu/culinary.