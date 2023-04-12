American International College Launches Criminal Justice Graduate Program

SPRINGFIELD — Law-enforcement professionals looking to further their education can now get a master of science degree in criminal justice through American International College (AIC). The fully online program is designed to appeal to criminal-justice professionals looking to enhance their skills and credentials, as well as provide the next step for students completing their undergraduate degrees at AIC. The program is now accepting students for the summer 2023 semester, which starts Monday, May 22.

Susanne Swanker, dean of AIC’s School of Business, Arts, and Sciences, expressed enthusiasm about the program, stating, “AIC is excited to build on its rich and successful undergraduate program in criminal justice by offering a master of science in criminal justice. This program will prepare individuals to advance in their careers in the criminal-justice field, including law enforcement, the courts, and corrections, highlighting the expertise that shapes accomplished criminal-justice leaders.”

The MS in criminal justice provides specialized knowledge of public policy, organizational management, and administrative processes, along with advanced graduate leadership and research training. In addition to foundational theories of criminology and criminal justice, students will explore policy design and implementation alongside emerging trends in the field. The program will provide the skills, knowledge, and practical experience needed to protect and serve the public through a wide range of careers, enabling students to develop as ethical and skilled decision makers in the various branches of criminal justice.

“Here at AIC, our master of science in criminal justice program provides a cutting-edge curriculum designed to equip both new and seasoned professionals with the skills and knowledge they need to tackle the unique challenges of the 21st-century criminal-justice system,” Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice Regina Sanderson said. “In addition, our students have the option to specialize in their areas of interest through a range of concentration choices.”

The program offers students specializations including social justice and public policy, victim studies, executive leadership, homeland security, and intelligence studies. These specializations allow students to focus on an area of interest unique to their career goals. They can also serve as stand-alone certificates for those interested in enhancing their educational goals and learning activities that overlap across disciplines but remain connected by a single shared subject.

Graduates can apply their skills to many types of law-enforcement positions. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects an 8% growth for protective-service occupations between 2020 and 2030. With a master’s degree, graduates can access the most desirable and highest-paying positions in the law-enforcement field.