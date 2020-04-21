Wellfleet, EIS Group Partner on Innovative Insurance Solution

SPRINGFIELD — Wellfleet, a Berkshire Hathaway insurance company, and industry technology leader EIS Group are building a next-generation insurance-administration platform to meet the evolving demands of the employee-benefits market.

In the complex voluntary-benefits landscape, brokers and their clients commonly work with multiple systems, fighting to integrate with carriers’ patchworked legacy systems. Whether it’s product sophistication, internal workflow monitoring, enrollment and third-party integration, or communications across multiple modules, carriers struggle to administer plans in a digitally unified way.

Wellfleet Workplace entered the voluntary market last year, on a mission to be the digitally enabled carrier of choice. Partnering with EIS Group helps drive this differentiation by jointly creating an open-architecture and cloud-based software system designed to support the full broker and customer life cycle.

“We’re building a web-based, customer-centric platform with a consistent, multi-channel experience,” said James Ocampo, executive vice president and head of Wellfleet’s Workplace division. “At Wellfleet, we have no legacy systems; we’re building our API-driven platform from the ground up, enabling true data integration among apps to power customer-facing processes across multiple channels. Our platform will also improve data agility and operational efficience, and enhance the overall customer experience — all while enabling the rapid introduction of new products to market.”

The software provider’s cloud-based platform supports broker and customer life cycles, including rating and quoting, policy issuance and administration, and billing and claims management. Multi-channel touch points are easily created and managed through EIS Group’s digital-experience platform.

“Wellfleet and EIS Group are making an investment into the future of workplace benefits. If brokers are to keep pace with digital economy demands and engage their clients how they want to be engaged, they need something different,” said Tony Grosso, head of Marketing at EIS Group. “A customer-first approach to solution design and an open architecture that easily connects to a rapidly changing ecosystem of products, services, exchanges, and other channels is critical. Our partnership with Wellfleet will push boundaries and raise expectations.”