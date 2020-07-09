Springfield College Appoints Dean of School of Social Work and Behavioral Sciences

SPRINGFIELD — Wesley Church II has been named dean of the Springfield College School of Social Work and Behavioral Sciences. His professional background includes more than 20 years of experience in the field of social work, primarily in criminal-justice settings.

“Springfield College will benefit from the broad experiences and accomplishments that Dr. Church brings to the dean’s role,” said Martha Potvin, Springfield College’s provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “His spirit of innovation and collaboration, as well as successes in growing enrollments in online and continuing-education programs in social work and in child and family studies, bode well for successful leadership across all departments in the year-old School of Social and Behavioral Studies.”

Church has been the J. Franklin Bayhi endowed professor, the special assistant for assessment, and formerly director of the Louisiana State University School of Social Work.

“I am truly honored to have the opportunity to be part of the Springfield family — my career in higher education has always had a focus on interdisciplinary collaboration to improve the quality of life for our community,” Church said. “The Springfield College School of Social Work and Behavioral Sciences faculty are incredibly talented and committed, and I look forward to working alongside them. There is tremendous potential for innovations to heighten student experiences and success, and I look forward to collaborating with the entire Springfield College community in growing the School of Social Work and Behavioral Sciences.”

Church succeeds Francine Vecchiolla, who is retiring after 30 years of service at Springfield College.