Big Y Grocery Price Freeze Extended, Now Includes 15,000 Items

SPRINGFIELD — Big Y has extended its price freeze to Sept. 2, and the list has been expanded from 10,000 to 15,000 everyday grocery items. Big Y operates 71 supermarket locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut.

“When we announced our first price freeze, we heard from over 5,000 customers who indicated how important this action is to them,” said Michael D’Amour, chief operating officer for Big Y. “These remain uncharted times, so we feel this is another way we can help our customers and the community.”

Additionally, with regional food banks experiencing unprecedented demand, Big Y has provided $250,000 in support to address the rise in food insecurity since March. Using the estimate that every dollar donated provides four meals, the Big Y financial assistance amounts to 1 million meals. The donation was split equally by the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, the Worcester County Food Bank, and the Greater Boston Food Bank in Massachusetts, as well as Foodshare and the Connecticut Food Bank in Connecticut. Big Y also supplies surplus food to local food banks on a weekly basis. On an annual basis, the company’s Sack Hunger program donates more than $11.5 million in food, or a total of 5.7 million meals, to help those in need throughout the region.

“As a family business, we recognize our responsibility to be exceptional in our service to our customers, especially right now,” D’Amour said. “Our customers are like family to us, and that’s why the friendly service in our stores, as well as commitment to the community, remains exceptional as well.”