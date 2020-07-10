Healthtrax Reopens East Longmeadow, West Springfield Facilities

EAST LONGMEADOW, WEST SPRINGFIELD — Healthtrax Fitness & Wellness Center is welcoming its Western Mass. members and staff back to 45 Crane Ave., East Longmeadow, and 155 Ashley Ave., West Springfield. Center hours of operation during the reopening period will be Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and temporarily closed Sunday.

Amenities, schedules, and programming will vary by center and will follow governmental orders and public-health guidelines. Members will be required to wear masks and use the touchless ID key-tag swipe in and out for contact tracing, maintain physical distancing, and wipe equipment after each use. Staff will have temperatures taken upon arrival and wear masks, and everyone is asked to adhere to the new code of conduct. There are new cleaning protocols in place, including EPA-sanctioned products for spraying exercise equipment for sanitization.

Members have been enjoying virtual on-demand workouts hosted by Healthtrax certified personal trainers and group fitness instructors over the past few months, and these will be continued due to popularity. Online reservations have been instituted to secure a place in classes at the center.

“We look forward to welcoming our community back to the centers to make improvements in strength, flexibility, and health gains, building an even stronger immune system and positive mindset during uncertain times,” said Steve Capezzone, CEO of Healthtrax. “Our leadership team has been working tirelessly to research, invest in, and deploy the most effective safety, cleanliness, and physical-distancing best practices as we enthusiastically welcome back our members and staff. I want to thank all for being adaptable and patient as we navigate many important changes in the operations of our business.”