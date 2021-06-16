West Springfield, Eastern States Exposition Leaders Officially Announce Big E Plans

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Eastern States Exposition (ESE) President Gene Cassidy and West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt met with media on Tuesday to officially announce the opening of the 105th edition of the Big E, slated for Sept. 17 to Oct. 3.

“It’s a good day,” Cassidy said. “We have long awaited the opportunity to make this announcement and have been working diligently on our program. Preparations are underway as we look forward to welcoming everyone back to our beloved Big E.”

Added Reichelt “the Big E is a West Springfield institution, and we welcome all of New England to our town in September. We have appreciated ESE’s transparency and communication through this process as well as their assistance in providing a location for the West of the River Regional Vaccine Center. Personally, I can’t wait to get back to the Big E.”

Cassidy thanked Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Reichelt, and West Springfield Director of Public Health Jeanne Galloway, “who has been working closely with us as we all navigated the many phases of the Massachusetts reopening process.”

“Big is Back” is the theme of this year’s fair. Currently the fifth-largest fair in North America, the Big E will debut some features this year, including the Super Wheel, a 150-foot-high ferris wheel with 36 climate-controlled gondolas that seat up to six people. It will be located between the Better Living Center and the Gate 5 entrance.

Music fans will enjoy concerts at the Big E Arena, sponsored by Truly Hard Seltzer, and fairgoers will be able to visit the Avenue of States and Storrowton Village Museum, shop, eat iconic fair foods, watch the new Big Parade, ride the rides, and much more.

Advance discount tickets to the 2021 Big E are on sale now online at thebige.com or at the Big E box office.

The Big E relies on thousands of employees and volunteers in a variety of positions to help present the fair each year. Visit thebige.com for job postings for the 2021 Big E.

Finally, the Big E would not be possible without the support of its sponsors. The fair has myriad sponsorship opportunities at a variety of levels. Businesses and organizations interested in becoming a sponsor at the Big E should contact Jill Larsen at (413) 205-5017 or [email protected].