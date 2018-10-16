Western Mass Employment Collaborative to Hold Job Fair on Oct. 18

HOLYOKE — The Western Mass Employment Collaborative (WMEC), which partners with employers and various agencies to help individuals with disabilities find jobs, will sponsor its annual Job EXPO on Thursday, Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Holyoke Community College’s Kittredge Center, Rooms 301 and 303. The purpose of the event is for businesses to meet qualified candidates for their hiring needs and for job seekers to have multiple opportunities to speak to employers about job openings.

Employers attending the event include Auxiliary Enterprises at UMass Amherst, Balise, Baystate Health, Big Y, Cartamundi, CVS Health, Elite Logistics, FedEx Ground, MGM Springfield, MHA, Pelican, and United Personnel.

WMEC community partners attending the job fair include Dress for Success, Holyoke Community College, HCC Career Closet, MassHire Holyoke (formerly CareerPoint), MassHire Springfield (formerly Futureworks), ServiceNet, Sunshine Village, and Viability Inc.