Westfield Athenaeum, MOSSO Announce Second of Three Chamber Music Concerts

WESTFIELD — The Westfield Athenaeum continues its three-concert chamber music series on Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m., with Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, known as MOSSO, providing the music. A woodwind quintet of MOSSO musicians will be showcased, and Guy McLain, executive director of the Westfield Athenaeum, will offer a pre-performance talk at 6 p.m., which is free to ticket holders.

Ann Bobo, principal flute, and Nancy Dimock, principal oboe, will be joined by their colleagues Ian Greitzer, clarinetist, Ron Haroutunian, bassoonist, and horn player Robert Marlatt, in a program that includes: Franz Danzi’s Quintet in B-Flat, Op.56, No. 1; Hedwige Chretien’s Wind Quintet; Darius Milhaud La Cheminée du roi René and Igor Stravinsky’s Pulcinella Suite.

The MOSSO season at The Westfield Athenaeum opens March 10, with the Aryaloka Quartet, Violinists Mark Latham and Beth Welty, violist Noralee Walker, and cellist Sandi-Jo Malmon performing William Grant Still’s Lyric String Quartet; Charles Ives’ String Quartet #1 Op.57 “From The Salvation Army: A Revival Service”; Beethoven’s String Quartet in C major, op. 59 #3; and an additional piece to be announced at the performance. The season will conclude with a concert on May 19, with a program to be announced soon.

“We’re thrilled to bring classical music back to downtown Westfield,” said McLain, “and we are glad that the musicians of MOSSO have chosen to partner with us to make this kind of music programming available.”

Tickets for the concert, $20, must be purchased in advance at The Westfield Athenaeum during business hours, or online at https://www.westath.org/. Audience members will be required to wear masks.

MOSSO is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, which is not a subsidiary of nor affiliated with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Inc. MOSSO was organized by the musicians this year to produce and perform concerts in Greater Springfield and Western Massachusetts, and to date, they have presented their musicians in pop-up concerts throughout the area, performances with local ensembles including the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival; a full orchestral performance with Maestro Kevin Rhodes in Springfield’s Symphony Hall; and the recent series of chamber ensemble concerts in Longmeadow. For further information about MOSSO’s programs, visit MOSSO at SpringfieldSymphonyMusicians.com, or find MOSSO on Facebook at Facebook.com/mossomusicians.