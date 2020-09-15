Westfield State University Among Top Public Universities in U.S. News Rankings

WESTFIELD — Westfield State University (WSU) is again one of Massachusetts’ top public universities among its peers, according to U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges 2021 list. The rankings underscore the university’s commitment to accessibility, affordability, and intentional outcomes.

In this year’s release, Westfield State is ranked 90th among 170 institutions in “Regional Universities – North.” It is ranked ahead of its peer Massachusetts state universities in both that category and U.S. News’ Best Public Schools, where it placed 26th.

Rankings were determined by a number of factors, including a peer assessment, retention and graduation rates, faculty resources, class sizes, student/faculty ratio, student selectivity, and alumni-giving rate.

“We are proud to receive this noteworthy recognition,” said Roy Saigo, interim president of WSU. “The university meets students’ needs by providing pathways to an accessible, high-quality, affordable, comprehensive education and experience.”

The rankings are available at www.usnews.com/colleges and on newsstands.