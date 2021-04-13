Whalley Computer Associates Named One of 2020 Tech Elite 250

SOUTHWICK — Whalley Computer Associates (WCA) has once again been named to the Tech Elite 250 list comprised of solution providers in the U.S. and Canada that have made the investments necessary to earn the highest level of certifications from the largest and most prestigious manufacturers of technology products and services, such as Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Dell, IBM, Microsoft, Nutanix, VMware, HPI, and HPE, to name a few.

CRN, a brand of the Channel Company, named WCA to the Tech Elite 250 in 2016 and 2019 as well.

WCA’s engineering team has earned about 125 certifications with nearly 30 different manufacturers by numerous dedicated engineers.

Paul Whalley, vice president of WCA, said the experience of the company’s 42 years in the industry, coupled with the expertise of its knowledgeable staff of engineers and technicians who have made invaluable contributions to WCA’s success, has once again placed the tech firm in the company of the best of the best.

“All of us at Whalley Computer Associates are pleased to be ranked on CRN’s top-250 Tech Elite,” he said. “I am very proud that we have earned this honor, and many of the employees that enabled this success have been with WCA for more than 20 years.”

Founded in 1979, WCA has been providing IT solutions and services to customers throughout New England and upstate New York for 42 years. While it boasts a diverse customer base from small customers to numerous Fortune 100 companies in a wide array of industries, WCA is one of North America’s leading technology solution providers to healthcare, retail, finance, K-12, higher education, and government agencies on both the state and local levels.

Businesses and organizations call upon solution providers for an increasingly broad range of technologies, services, and expertise to help them meet today’s IT challenges, whether implementing a new type of technology or undertaking a high-stakes cloud or digital-transformation initiative.

To meet those demands, Whalley said, solution and strategic service providers must always be at the top of their game in terms of business and technology skills. To do that, solution providers must maintain high levels of training and certification from the IT vendors with whom they partner and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors’ partner programs.