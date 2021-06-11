White Lion Brewing Tapped as Partner at MGM Springfield’s Free Music Fridays

SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield announced it will partner with local brewery White Lion Brewing to provide guests a wide selection of craft beer during the resort’s Free Music Fridays concert series at the Plaza. Located in downtown Springfield, the brewing company will activate a bar and beer trailer from 6 to 9 p.m. where guests can tap into local brews while enjoying live music from local musicians. Concerts are scheduled to run from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

“MGM Springfield is proud to partner with White Lion Brewing, a company who, similar to our team, has a focus and commitment to revitalizing the area,” said Chris Kelley, MGM Springfield’s president and chief operating officer. “We look forward to working together to bring the community a terrific lineup of great live music as well as a taste — or sip — of Springfield with White Lion’s wonderful offerings.”

Ray Berry, White Lion Brewing’s president and general manager, added that “White Lion is extremely happy to extend its long-standing relationship with MGM Springfield. There has always been synergy and mutual creativity in our efforts to support the local community and local business. We are excited to showcase a number of craft and artisan breweries with everyone at Free Music Fridays.”

MGM Springfield kicked off the new concert series on June 4 with FAT. Upcoming local favorites scheduled to perform include Brass Attack, Trailer Trash, Darik and the Funbags, and Michelle Brooks-Thompson, among many others. For details on the Free Music Fridays concert series, including lineup updates, visit mgmspringfield.com.