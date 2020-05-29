Whittlesey Achieves Blue Partner Status with Datto

HARTFORD, Conn. — Whittlesey announced it has achieved exclusive Blue partner status with Datto, the world’s leading provider of IT solutions delivered through managed service providers (MSPs). Datto Blue status represents the top 5% of the company’s partners worldwide.

“We’ve been partnered with Datto since 2014,” said Mark Torello, partner in charge of Whittlesey Technology. “We’ve been growing with them as they’ve branched out from data backup and recovery products to networking, cloud continuity, and device management. The reliability of their products and services and outstanding customer and technical support have been consistently top‐notch and provided us the resources to accelerate our business growth. It’s an honor to be acknowledged for putting these products and tools to use and demonstrating success.”

Whittlesey has exceeded high standards of performance to qualify for Blue status within Datto’s Global Partner Program, the highest classification provided by Datto. Blue status includes many exclusive programs and benefits designed to support further enablement and business growth.

“We are thrilled to recognize Whittlesey as a Blue partner,” said Rob Rae, vice president of Business Development for Datto. “We are committed to providing Whittlesey and all of our partners with the necessary capabilities to develop deep relationships with their customers and keep growing their brands and businesses. We look forward to more success from Whittlesey in 2020 as we continue to roll out new partner services.”