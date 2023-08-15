Whittlesey Named a Top 200 Accounting Firm for 2023 by INSIDE Public Accounting

HOLYOKE — Whittlesey was recognized again as a Top 200 Accounting Firm in the country by INSIDE Public Accounting for 2023.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Top 200 Accounting Firm. This award is a testament to our sustained growth and ability to bring exceptional value to our clients,” Managing Partner and CEO Drew Andrews said. “Our unique approach of combining outstanding client service at the regional level with the technical prowess of a national entity is the differentiator that drives our growth. We are deeply thankful for the chance to serve our clients, team members, and communities.”

INSIDE Public Accounting is an award‐recognized newsletter for the accounting profession. It ranks the country’s top 500 accounting firms. This year nearly 600 accounting firms participated in its annual nationwide survey.