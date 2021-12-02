Winter Farmers’ Market Returns to Hampshire Mall

HADLEY — Hampshire Mall will welcome back the Winter Farmers’ Market this season. It will run every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Target wing, from Dec. 4 to April 2. The market will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. All winter long, fresh vegetables and fruit, meat, cheese, bread, crafts, and more will be available from local farmers and artisans.

“We are thrilled the market will be returning for the fifth year in a row,” said Lynn Gray, general manager of Hampshire Mall. “This association embodies our continued commitment to supporting local businesses while also creating an exciting event for our shoppers.”

Some of the vendors participating this season include Atlas Farm, Berkshire Mountain Bakery, Chase Hill Farm, Quabbin Hill Farm, and many more. EBT/SNAP and HIP benefits are accepted.

In addition to some of the returning vendors, Cathleen O’Keefe, managing owner of the market, said there are new additions to look forward to. “This year, we have partnered with a local juggling group, which will be offering free juggling exercises on the first Saturday of December, February, and March, while the farmers market takes place. Knowing how hard the arts community has been hit because of COVID, we are honored to be able to provide this space for the community to learn a new skill.”

A list of participating vendors will be updated at wfmhm.com/our-vendors.