Beauty Batlles Lounge Launches Fundraising Event, ‘Batlle Beauties Give Back’

CHICOPEE — Beauty Batlles is inviting the community to its lounge tonight, Dec. 2, as it launches a new holiday fundraising event, “Batlle Beauties Give Back,” to benefit the women’s domestic-violence shelter and the Department of Children and Families (DCF).

Beauty Batlles will kick off its new toy and coat drive to support children who are part of the DCF system, as well as providing new coats and socks for Alianza, the women’s domestic-violence shelter. The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Beauty Batlles Lounge, located at 661 Front St., Suite B, in Chicopee.

Guests will hear a performance from Aleyana Ramos, a seventh-grader at Holyoke Community Charter School. She loves to sing and perform and has been singing with Dan Kane since age 8. She discovered her passion for singing at her second-grade talent show, where she performed in front of an audience for the first time and won first place. She is very active in her community and loves giving back to those in need.

In addition to the drive, Beauty Batlles launched its “15 Days of Deals” promotional calendar on Dec. 1. In order to take advantage of the discounts offered, services must be scheduled for the day of purchase. Promotions vary from 25% off all waxing and 50% off lipo freeze to $15 henna brows and $65 brow lamination. All promotions will be posted on the Beauty Batlles website and social-media pages.

The more donations Beauty Batlles Lounge receives, the more women it will be able to support. The company’s goal is to deliver self-confidence to individuals who have been struggling with different insecurities.