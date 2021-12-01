Keiter Launches Company Rebrand, New Website

FLORENCE — After more than 10 years in business in Western Mass., Keiter Corp. has rebranded, unifying its four divisions under the Keiter umbrella and updating the company’s voice, look, and feel to reflect recent growth and transformation.

Keiter Builders, the commercial and industrial division of the company; Keiter Homes, offering residential construction; Hatfield Construction, providing site work; and Keiter Properties, the real-estate arm; are now all under the Keiter name at keiter.com, a new site developed by BRIGADE, a branding and design agency in Hadley, as part of a long-term collaboration.

Founded in 2010, Keiter is a family-owned construction-services company working with clients on residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional projects of all sizes. Scott Keiter, founder and owner, said the brand update was a long time coming.

“Early on, I made a commitment to a long-term strategy, and my main goal is still the same today — to provide uncompromising attention to all of my customers, regardless of project size or exposure,” Keiter said. “Due to expansion across multiple markets, exponential growth, and diversification, it’s time to reflect our transformation in the way we present ourselves to the world. With the creation of the Keiter umbrella, we’re prepared to offer a higher level of service and satisfaction than ever before, setting us up for the next phase of growth.”

Jill Keiter, director of Finance and Administration, sees the brand update as a stake in the ground, announcing the arrival of a bigger, broader, more focused and streamlined Keiter.

“We’re looking ahead and understanding that the last decade is a prelude to the future. We’ve been incredibly fortunate to have grown and flourished, and we expect the trend to continue,” she said. “The new Keiter umbrella, and the new look and communication style coming with it, will help to inspire the future growth of our company.”

At the start of the rebrand in early 2021, BRIGADE created new messaging, aiming to capture the breadth of the growing company, grounded in the foundation and reputation Scott Keiter has built over time. The agency then developed a new look and feel for Keiter, including an update to the suite of Keiter logos and a new website created to cap the project.

“We used BRIGADE to ensure the rebrand was strong, strategic, and visually in line with our vision for the future,” Scott Keiter said.