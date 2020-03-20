WNEU General Counsel Cheryl Smith Honored at ‘Leaders in the Law’ Event

SPRINGFIELD — Western New England University (WNEU) General Counsel Cheryl Smith was honored at the 15th annual “Leaders in the Law” event presented by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. The event was held on March 5 at the Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel.

Smith was chosen from a field of nominees across the Commonwealth for the 2020 In-House Leader Award. Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly Leader Awards recognize general counsel and staff attorneys who are nominated by their colleagues, clients, and other legal professionals for being leaders in the community and forward thinkers.

For the past two decades, Smith had managed all litigation commenced against WNEU. She also supervised the legal and contractual aspects of a complex new ERP for the university. Additionally, for the past two years, she has served as the Title IX coordinator.

“Attorney Smith practices a special kind of leadership,” said Anthony Caprio, Western New England University president. “Her actions exemplify the noble traditions of the legal profession that are recognized and honored through this In-House Leaders in the Law award. I am thrilled to see her receive this recognition. Cheryl stands tall and always demonstrates that she can best lead folks through the issues at hand, however emotional or complex they may be.”

Smith began her academic career at Wellesley College and concluded at Western New England School of Law in 1983. At WNEU, she is a senior lecturer for “Human Resource Management,” “Legal Aspects of Human Resources,” “Business Law,” and “Business Communication.”