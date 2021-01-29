Women of Impact Celebration Available Online

SPRINGFIELD — BusinessWest celebrated the Women of Impact class of 2020 with a virtual event on Jan. 28. You can view the entire event, as well as videos from our sponsors, online by clicking this link. (Click on the play arrow and advance to 22:30 for the beginning of the event.)

This year’s Women of Impact honorees include Tania Barber, president and CEO of Caring Health Center; Carol Campbell, president of Chicopee Industrial Contractors; Helen Caulton-Harris, Health and Human Services commissioner for the city of Springfield; Pattie Hallberg, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Central & Western Massachusetts; Andrea Harrington, Berkshire County district attorney; Toni Hendrix, director of Human Services at Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing; Christina Royal, president of Holyoke Community College; and Sue Stubbs, president and CEO of ServiceNet.

In addition, the inaugural People’s Choice Young Women of Impact Award was given to Evelyn Humphries, a student at Longmeadow High School who has long been involved in the community.

The event was sponsored by Country Bank, Health New England, and TommyCar Auto Group (presenting sponsors), Comcast Business (supporting sponsor), WWLP 22 News/CW Springfield (media sponsor), and Chikmedia (social-media sponsor).