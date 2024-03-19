Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts Invites Applications for 2024 Grant Cycle

SPRINGFIELD — The Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts (WFWM) welcomes grant applications for its 2024 grant cycle and intends to award 10 to 15 grants ranging from $5,000 to $10,000 by summer.

WFWM strongly encourages smaller, community-based, grassroots organizations to apply. Organizations with 501(c)(3) status and those with fiscal sponsors are welcome to apply, and those serving women and girls and transgender and gender-diverse people in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties are encouraged to do so. Priority will be given to organizations aligning with race and gender justice and equity and WFWM’s strategic pillars: economic security, equality in positions of power and leadership, and freedom from gender-based violence.

The two-year, unrestricted grants can be used for general operations or program support, and the WFWM grantmaking committee looks for grant proposals with a meaningful impact.

“We are excited to continue to fund the important work that is being done to support women, girls, and gender-expansive people in our Western Massachusetts communities,” said Amihan Matias, senior director of Community Partnerships at the Women’s Fund. “We have diverse community members and residents from all four counties of Western Massachusetts on our grantmaking committee. We are grateful for their valuable perspectives regarding the needs of their communities. It is so important to hear directly from communities.”

To apply, complete an online application. Click here for the English application, or click here for the Spanish version. Submit a brief, one-page letter of intent. The WFWM strives to make the application process as inclusive and accessible as possible and also accepts video submissions or grant proposals written for other funders in place of the narrative portion of the written letter of intent. To have the application translated into a language other than English or Spanish, email Matias at [email protected].

Applications are due by May 15, and the grantmaking committee will announce recipients on Aug. 30.