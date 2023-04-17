WSU Students Launch Campaign to Raise Money for Square One’s Diaper Bank

WESTFIELD — Westfield State University (WSU) advanced public relations students are launching a campaign, Dunkin’ for Diapers, to raise money and awareness for Square One’s diaper bank.

The campaign will create awareness and collect donations for the organization’s diaper bank, which provides diapers and wipes to 1,200 families annually throughout the Pioneer Valley. The students are hosting two events featuring games and raffles: Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. outside of Target at the Holyoke Mall; and Tuesday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside Dunkin’ Donuts at Westfield State University.

The Instagram-based public-awareness campaign will take place via the handle @dunkinfordiaperssquareone and use the hashtags #dunkin4diapers and #squareonediapers.

Square One is a nonprofit organization based in Springfield that provides a range of family-friendly education and support services to local families. Its focus is on providing opportunities for children and families to build the foundation for lifelong learning, make smart choices, and grow strong cognitively, emotionally, socially, and physically.

“Families in our region continue to be challenged by the high cost of basic essentials, including diapers for their little ones,” said Kristine Allard, vice president of Development & Communication at Square One. “We are so grateful to the students and staff at Westfield State for recognizing this tremendous need and for taking action to help us support our region’s children and families.”

Suzanne Boniface, adjunct professor of Communication at WSU, added that “this Westfield State Communication Department course partners with a local nonprofit each semester to help the community through its civic-engagement program. These public-relations students use the skills they have acquired from their studies and gain practical experience for their future careers.”

She added that her students’ campaign will raise awareness of the diaper-bank program and will help fund expenses for diapers.

Donations to this campaign can be made by Venmo @dunkin4diapers.