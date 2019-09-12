YPS Announces Election of Executive Committee Members

SPRINGFIELD — The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) board of directors elected Amie Miarecki, director of Community Relations at Sunshine Village, as the new board president.

Miarecki is the former vice president and will serve a two-year term, succeeding Ashley Clark, Cash Management officer at Berkshire Bank, who has six years of board service and leadership, including a two-year term as president. As provided by the organization’s bylaws, Clark has reached her maximum consecutive years of board service and will remain an advisor to the board of directors.

The YPS board of directors also elected Meredith Perri, High School Sports editor for MassLive, to a two-year term as the vice president, and Andrew Mankus, director of Operations for Residential Dining at UMass Amherst, to a two-year term as treasurer.

“I am excited to follow in the footsteps of the visionaries that began YPS all those years ago,” Miarecki said. “I look forward to continuing a legacy of leadership that celebrates all our area has to offer. Along with a dynamic board of directors, we will fulfill the mission and bring even more professional-development, cultural, and recreational opportunities to our membership as well as make contributions through our YPS Cares foundation. We welcome our members and community partners to join YPS as we do our part in the renaissance of Springfield.”

Added Clark, “YPS is built to provide Springfield’s young professionals with the tools they need to succeed, personally and professionally. Many great leaders have passed through our doors over the last 12 years. Today’s new leadership team will undoubtedly continue to embrace the mission of YPS and provide Springfield with positive impact and value for our membership. It was a great honor to serve as president, and I have made many lasting connections because of YPS.”