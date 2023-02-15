YPS to Host Third Thursday Networking Event on Feb. 16

SPRINGFIELD — The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) hosts Third Thursday networking events to connect community members and local businesses. The next event is slated for Thursday, Feb. 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Artist Café located at 1365 Main St., Springfield.

Third Thursdays are networking events that take place on the third Thursday of each month. YPS partners with local businesses and nonprofits throughout Western Mass. to help host events and connect community members with a night of networking, conversation, wine, and art. Third Thursdays are free for Springfield YPS members and $10 for non-members. Click here to register.

“Our goal here in the Western Mass. community is to continue to provide meaningful ways professionals can connect and build their networks,” said Heather Clark, YPS president. “This month, we wanted to add to our Third Thursday lineup by creating an opportunity for families to join at our Thunderbirds Night. We hope these events continue to foster connectivity and professional development for this community.”

The Artist Café aims to provide coffee in an atmosphere that promotes diverse art and culture. Its mission aligns with that of Springfield YPS and Third Thursdays, to help build a strong community by connecting its members to people, businesses, and issues important to young professionals.