YPS, WRC to Host St. Patrick’s Day Networking Event on March 16

HOLYOKE — The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) will host an early St. Patrick’s Day celebration in partnership with the West of the River Chamber of Commerce (WRC) at West Springfield’s Irish House Restaurant & Pub, 429 Morgan Road, on Wednesday, March 16 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Presented by event sponsors LiftTruck Parts & Service and Haselkorn Inc., the event will support and encourage networking among area young professionals while also celebrating the St. Patrick’s day holiday. The event will include complimentary appetizers, networking opportunities, and a cash bar.

“Events like this will help retain individuals who are enthusiastic about the future of the community and their personal endeavors,” YPS President Heather Clark said. “YPS is here to exchange ideas, share common interests, and cultivate membership to serve as local leaders of tomorrow. We’re hopeful that our networking events will make it easier to make meaningful connections that will help local young professionals thrive.”

Springfield YPS concentrates its efforts on business and career development, networking, social and cultural involvement, and community activism. Its diverse membership comes from a wide range of professions and backgrounds united by a commitment to make Springfield a better place to work, live, play, and stay.

Registration is free for YPS and WRC members and $10 for non-members. Click here to register.