YWCA Board to Host Golf Tournament on May 6

SPRINGFIELD — Kim Casineau, board chair of the YWCA of Western Massachusetts, announced that the YWCA Golf Tournament will be held at Springfield Country Club in West Springfield on Monday, May 6, with registration now open online at ywworks.org.

Proceeds of the charity golf tournament will support the Children Who Witness Violence program, which offers therapy for children who have witnessed or experienced abuse and violence. The Healthy and Empowering Relationship Education program of the YWCA, which helps Springfield middle- and high-schoolers learn about healthy relationships and friendships, will also benefit from proceeds raised at the tournament.

According to Casineau, the organizer of the event, “the leadership work the YWCA is doing in addressing domestic and sexual violence is critically important. These two youth-oriented programs are providing much-needed support and resources in our community. I encourage all who are interested in supporting our event to contact me at [email protected] or register on the website. We need golfers, cash donations, and donations for our raffle. My goal is to raise awareness to all the great work the YWCA does for our community in a fun way. Please join us on May 6 in support of these very worthy programs.”

Cost per golfer to participate in the tournament is $155, which includes golf, cart, lunch, dinner, and a quarter-zip jacket. There will be a raffle and cash bar at the country club. Individuals or organizations interested in registering or sponsoring the event can visit ywworks.org.

Headquartered in Springfield, the YWCA also provides services and offers programming to children and women in crisis in Northampton, Westfield, Belchertown, and Holyoke.