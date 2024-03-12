Monson Savings Bank Promotes Shannon Ortona to Ware Branch Manager

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank announced the recent promotion of Shannon Ortona to Ware branch manager. In addition to her new role, Ortona will continue to serve as the bank’s IRA administrator. She is now based out of the Ware branch, located at 136 West St.

“We are pleased to share the news of Shannon’s much-deserved promotion,” said Dan Moriarty, president and CEO of Monson Savings Bank. “Her dedication and pursuit of excellence have earned her this new position as a branch manager. Watching her professional development over the past 11 years she’s been with our team has been a pleasure. I am certain she will continue to deliver value to Monson Savings Bank and aid our clients in reaching their goals.”

Prior to joining the Monson Savings Bank family 11 years ago, Ortona began her banking career with Chicopee Savings Bank. After five years there, where she held the positions of full-time teller, senior teller, and head teller, she accepted the position of customer service associate supervisor in Monson Savings Bank’s Ware branch.

During her tenure with the bank, Ortona has earned positions of increasing responsibility. She became the assistant branch manager of the Ware branch and became a certified IRA specialist through Ascensus. Prior to her most recent promotion, she worked as the Wilbraham assistant branch manager.

In her new role, she will draw on her extensive experience and knowledge of retail banking. She will be responsible for planning, organizing, and directing the Ware branch’s operations. She will also aim to foster an environment of teamwork within the branch and provide her team with a high level of leadership. She will work with customers to conduct various banking transactions and help them reach their financial goals.

“I am excited to be back at our Ware branch. It’s where I started with Monson Savings Bank, and it’s nice to be back home where I started my journey with such a great team,” Ortona said. “The Monson Savings Bank team has offered me so many opportunities to grow over the years. The people I work with want me to grow and push me to be the best version of myself, and in turn, I hope I strive to do the same for them. I am thrilled to be a part of our team’s growth.”

Ortona is a lifelong resident of Western Mass. and is enthusiastic about being part of the community. She is currently a board member with the Ware Business Civic Assoc.

“In my new role, I am most looking forward to helping our customers and getting to know the Ware community a little bit better,” she said. “One of my passions in life is helping others. This can mean simply holding a door for someone or opening a bank account for a small business just starting out.”