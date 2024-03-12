Advertising Club Seeks Scholarship Applications

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts scholarship committee announced that applications are now available for a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a deserving Western Mass. high-school graduate pursuing higher education in the communication arts in 2024.

Guidelines and an application form can be found at www.adclubwm.org/scholarships or by contacting David Cecchi, scholarship committee chairman, at [email protected] or (413) 786-3236.

Western Mass. high-school seniors who plan to attend an accredited college or technical school to study advertising, communications, marketing, or graphic design and will be attending school this September are encouraged to apply. The scholarship must be applied against tuition and fees at the school. Candidates will be judged on academic performance; extracurricular activities; community service and/or work experience; a demonstrated interest in advertising, communications, marketing, or graphic design; personal recommendations; and a letter of introduction outlining future plans.

Completed scholarship applications and all support materials must be submitted to the Ad Club and postmarked by April 15. The scholarship will be awarded in May.