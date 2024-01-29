Zonta Club of Quaboag Valley Seeks Applications for Award, Scholarship

BELCHERTOWN — The Zonta Club of Quaboag Valley is now accepting applications for the Young Women in Public Affairs Award and the Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship.

Young women (ages 16-19) who have demonstrated leadership skills and commitment to public service and civic causes are encouraged to apply for Zonta International’s Young Women in Public Affairs Award. The deadline is March 8. For details, visit www.zontaqv.org/scholarships.

Zonta International’s Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship is open to women of any age who are pursuing a business program at an accredited university, college, or institute with specialization in accounting, economics, finance, business management, business technology, information technology, marketing, operations management, human-resources management, international business, or entrepreneurship; demonstrate outstanding potential in the field; and are living or studying in a Zonta district/region. The deadline is June 15. For details, visit www.zontaqv.org/scholarships.