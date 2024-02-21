Zonta Recognizes Linda Dulye for Developing Leaders of Impact

LENOX — Dulye & Co. founder and President Linda Dulye, who 16 years ago established a philanthropic organization to develop and connect emerging leaders in the Berkshires and beyond, has been honored for her achievements by the Zonta Club of Berkshire County.

After receiving nominations from the public, Zonta Club members this month voted on their final choices of Berkshire County women whose outstanding work is building a better world for women and girls.

Linda was selected for “her work developing leaders of impact among four generations of women.” She joins five other women who have made significant contributions in their fields and to the Berkshire community in receiving this annual award.

“I am truly honored to receive this recognition from the public and Zonta,” said Dulye, who joined the Zonta Club of Berkshire County in 2023. “My passion and energy are tireless for advancing the economic development of the region through an accomplished, diverse talent pool.

“Through my personal underwriting of the Dulye Leadership Experience (DLE) since 2008, hundreds of fee-free educational and networking programs have been produced to foster inspiration, engagement, and impact,” she added. “Our members keep soaring. Five of the 40 winners of the 2024 Berkshire 40 Under Forty program are exceptional leaders in the DLE community.”

Dulye will be recognized at the Zonta International Women’s Day celebration dinner on Friday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m. at Berkshire Hills Country Club in Pittsfield. The event is open to the public. Click here for more information about the program and to purchase tickets.