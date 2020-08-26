10 Bacon Wilson Attorneys Named ‘Best Lawyers’

SPRINGFIELD — Bacon Wilson is pleased announced that 10 attorneys have been named to The Best Lawyers in America© 2021.

Attorney Kenneth Albano, the firm’s managing partner, was recognized in Best Lawyers for business organizations including LLCs and partnerships; Michael Katz for bankruptcy and reorganization; Stephen Krevalin for family law; Hyman Darling for elder law; Gary Breton for banking/finance law and for business organizations; Gina Barry for elder law; Jeffrey Fialky for commercial finance; Mark Tanner for real estate litigation; Paul Rothschild for litigation; and Peter MacConnell for real estate law.

First published in 1983, Best Lawyers is regarded as one of the definitive guides to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on peer-review evaluations. Lawyers are not permitted pay for a listing, and due to the peer-review nature of the process, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.

Founded in 1895, Bacon Wilson, P.C. is one of the largest firms in the Pioneer Valley, with 43 lawyers, and approximately 60 paralegals, administrative assistants, and support staff.