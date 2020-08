14 Bulkley Richardson Lawyers Named “Best Lawyers”

SPRINGFIELD — Bulkley Richardson announced that 14 lawyers from the firm were recently selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© 2021. Bulkley Richardson had more honorees than any other law firm in Springfield. These 14 lawyers were recognized in 20 unique areas of practice.

Peter Barry — Construction Law

— Construction Law Michael Burke – Medical Malpractice Law (defendants), Personal Injury Litigation (defendants)

– Medical Malpractice Law (defendants), Personal Injury Litigation (defendants) Mark Cress — Banking and Finance Law, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Corporate Law

— Banking and Finance Law, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Corporate Law Francis Dibble, Jr. — Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Criminal Defense (White-Collar), Litigation (Antitrust), Litigation (Labor and Employment), Litigation (Securities)

— Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Criminal Defense (White-Collar), Litigation (Antitrust), Litigation (Labor and Employment), Litigation (Securities) Daniel Finnegan – Administrative / Regulatory Law, Litigation (Construction)

– Administrative / Regulatory Law, Litigation (Construction) Robert Gelinas — Personal Injury Litigation (defendants)

— Personal Injury Litigation (defendants) Kevin Maynard — Commercial Litigation, Litigation (Banking and Finance), Litigation (Construction)

— Commercial Litigation, Litigation (Banking and Finance), Litigation (Construction) David Parke — Corporate Law

— Corporate Law Melinda Phelps — Medical Malpractice Law (defendants), Personal Injury Litigation (defendants)

— Medical Malpractice Law (defendants), Personal Injury Litigation (defendants) Jeff Poindexter – Commercial Litigation

– Commercial Litigation John Pucci – Bet-the-Company Litigation, Criminal Defense (General Practice), Criminal Defense (White-Collar)

– Bet-the-Company Litigation, Criminal Defense (General Practice), Criminal Defense (White-Collar) Elizabeth Sillin – Nonprofit / Charities Law, Trusts and Estates

– Nonprofit / Charities Law, Trusts and Estates Ronald Weiss – Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Tax Law