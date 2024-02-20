1Berkshire Welcomes Two Staff Members, Four New Board Members

PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire announced the addition of two staff members, one on the Member Services team and one on the Economic Development team. In addition, 1Berkshire has also added four new members to its board of directors.

Hannah Pimenta assumed the role of Member Engagement associate. In her position, she will support the director of Member Services with membership-related initiatives, special events, and the Berkshire Leadership Program. Additionally, she will work in conjunction with the 1Berkshire business office, President and CEO Jonathan Butler, the 1Berkshire Strategic Alliance board of directors, and the 1Berkshire Foundation board.

Pimenta is certified in project management and has a bachelor’s degree in English and communications from MCLA. She previously worked for Berkshire Family & Individual Resources before joining the 1Berkshire team.

Alex LaValley joined the Economic Development team as Economic Development associate. In this position, he will work with both the vice president of Economic Development and the deputy director of Economic Development.

“I’m a recent transplant to the Berkshires, having moved here little over a year ago,” LaValley said. “My experience before 1Berkshire was predominantly in the retail industry, where I’ve worked since 2014. Moving here has been one of the best decisions of my life, in large part because of the welcoming community in the area. I cannot wait to give back to this region through my new role at 1Berkshire.”

1Berkshire also announced that Ari Zorn of Devine Retail Cannabis, Christian Hanson of Balderdash Cellars, Scott St. George of Berkshire Health Systems, and Dubois Thomas of Blackshires Community Empowerment Foundation have joined the 1Berkshire board of directors for 2024.

“We are looking forward to a great 2024,” said Jonathan Butler, President and CEO of 1Berkshire. “With the addition of our new team members, along with our new board members, we are pleased to continue expanding the ideas and voices that drive our work. We look forward to the fresh perspectives they will bring to the 1Berkshire team.”