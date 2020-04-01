6 Strategies for Facebook and Instagram Advertising During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Courtesy of https://www.wordstream.com/
The COVID-19 outbreak is having a significant impact on daily business and consumer behavior, and as a result, these are times when small business owners and advertisers need to find opportunities that will help them build personalized and lasting relationships with their audiences from a safe distance. Unprecedented times call for adjustments to your online advertising, and we can help.
We’ve compiled six strategies for running Facebook and Instagram ads effectively during the pandemic:
- Stay consistent and extend your high-performing ads
- Build brand awareness with your online audience
- Find new leads and build your email marketing list with lead ads
- Focus on remarketing campaigns
- Test new ad creative and audiences
- Try Facebook and Instagram Live