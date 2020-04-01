6 Strategies for Facebook and Instagram Advertising During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Courtesy of https://www.wordstream.com/

The COVID-19 outbreak is having a significant impact on daily business and consumer behavior, and as a result, these are times when small business owners and advertisers need to find opportunities that will help them build personalized and lasting relationships with their audiences from a safe distance. Unprecedented times call for adjustments to your online advertising, and we can help.

We’ve compiled six strategies for running Facebook and Instagram ads effectively during the pandemic:

Stay consistent and extend your high-performing ads Build brand awareness with your online audience Find new leads and build your email marketing list with lead ads Focus on remarketing campaigns Test new ad creative and audiences Try Facebook and Instagram Live

