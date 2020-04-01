United Way of Pioneer Valley Donates 5,000 Meals to Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD — The United Way of Pioneer Valley has donated 5,000 frozen meals to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. The transfer took place at Springfield City Hall earlier this week, with Mayor Domenic Sarno and United Way President and CEO Paul Mina in attendance.

With the economic effects of COVID-19 causing many area businesses to close, the Food Bank and the food pantries it serves have seen a dramatic increase in area needs. This donation was a part of the Western Mass. United Ways’ combined efforts to provide COVID-19 relief.

More information about these efforts and how you can donate is available at uwpv.org/covid19.