‘A Community Conversation on the 1619 Project’ Slated

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University in partnership with Olive Tree Books-n-Voices will be staging a Zoom event, How Did We Get Here: The 1619 Project Panel Discussion, on March 1, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

Several noted panelists will participate in this panel discussion, including: Bridgette Baldwin, professor of law at Western New England University; Mark Flowers, adjunct professor of African- American religion, Springfield College; Amilcar Shabazz, professor in the W. E. B. Du Bois Department of Afro-American Studies UMass/Amherst; Jameliah Shorter-Bourhanou, assistant professor of philosophy, The College of the Holy Cross. This program will be facilitated by Janine Fondon, assistant professor and chair of the Communications department at Bay Path University, and moderated by Demetria Shabazz, who teaches African-American Literature and The Black Press at UMass/Amherst and social justice at Cambridge College in Springfield.

Baldwin offers this background on the event: “Considering all of the controversy and concern about what people are calling Critical Race Theory, this discussion of the 1619 text will be essential. Moving past myth and conjecture, this panel of experts will facilitate a rich and honest conversation that has been long overdue.”

According to The New York Times, The 1619 Project is an ongoing initiative from The New York Times Magazine that began in August 2019, the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery. It aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative. To learn more, click here for an introduction to the 1619 project.

How Did We Get Here: The 1619 Project Panel Discussion is open to the public, and you can register by clicking this link, or go to baypath.edu/events-calendar/.