Big Y Holds Third On-the-spot Hiring Event at All its Retail Locations

SPRINGFIELD — On March 1, Big Y will stage its third on-the-spot hiring event at all locations across Massachusetts and Connecticut. It’s an opportunity for anyone 18 years and older to try new skills and to be a voice for sharing innovative ideas. “

People are eager to get back to work, so Big Y has simplified its application process. Every hiring location will conduct interviews, and hiring managers will be able to make on-the-spot job offers for full-time positions from 4 to 7 p.m. on this day. Currently, there are openings at all Big Y supermarkets, Big Y Express Gas and Convenience Stores, and Table & Vine Fine Wines and Spirits.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply in advance online at http://www.bigy.com/careers which also includes addresses of all host hiring locations.

Full-time supermarket openings include a 40-hour work week with some weekend availability. Open positions include bakery, meat, seafood, in-store kitchen, deli, department managers, assistant department managers, and overnight stock clerks. Big Y Express Gas and Convenience openings include managers, assistant managers, head cashiers and clerks. Table and Vine has openings in all departments. Fresh and Local Distribution Center openings include selectors, porters, and equipment operators.