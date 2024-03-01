A.L. Cignoli & Associates Inc. Names Evan Garber Senior Consultant, Vice President

SPRINGFIELD — Evan Garber has been named senior consultant and vice president of A.L. Cignoli & Associates Inc. Garber, who received his master’s degree in public affairs from the UMass Amherst School of Public Policy, started working with the firm as an intern during his time as an undergraduate student at UMass studying political science and education.

“Day one, as an intern, we knew Evan had every skill necessary, and more, to help serve our diverse clients, from crisis communications to event-plan execution to navigating the halls of local and state governments, as well as the wild waters of Washington D.C.,” said Anthony Cignoli, president of A.L. Cignoli & Associates Inc.

“Evan jumped right into several significant corporate client challenges for us, handled some very delicate political campaign issues, and had the compassion and background to assist several of our social-service clients, all from the start of our relationship with him. We are grateful that this exceptionally talented and energetic young man decided to accept our offer, to continue with us and stay here in our home base of Western Massachusetts,” Cignoli added. “It is important to me that young people with Evan’s skill remain in our region. Though our firm’s clientele reaches beyond the region, keeping someone with Evan’s talent here is a big win for us. And on top of all that, we’ve had a lot of great success with Eagle Scouts on our team over the years.”

Garber attended Chicopee High School and found his first interest in history, theater, leadership, economics, and politics there. Throughout his time at UMass, he was able to refine those interests.

“It’s amazing how those five things I was really into cross over and reinforce each other. The skills I learned from pursuing them are ones that I very much use every day in the government and public-relations field,” he said.

While in college, Garber chaired the UMass Theatre Guild, got experience working in grassroots political campaigns, was on the student staff of the UMass Marching Band, and got his class B commercial driver’s license to work at UMass Transit.

“When I began my first internship in 2019, I had been thinking of a different career path,” he recalled. “I knew I needed some real-world experience in public and media relations for that initial path. Working with Tony and the amazing people who are the firm’s clients and associates, I realized that the impact and difference I hope to make could be achieved through this specialized profession. The charitable and pro bono work we do is gratifying and exhilarating.”

Garber is thankful for the opportunity to work with clients both in Western Mass. and around the world.

“Every day working for our clients is unique,” he said. “From some of the biggest names on the planet in manufacturing to Western Mass. food cooperatives, farmer’s groups, healthcare, retail cannabis, entertainment industry, and social-service organizations, it is a great mix of economic impactors that make a difference in real people’s lives. And when we add in the excitement of challenging political campaigns, there are no dull moments.”

Garber will be responsible for oversight of all Cignoli client efforts. He works directly with Cignoli on all daily client operations, including drafting strategies, media monitoring, designing solutions that are customized to the firm’s unique clients, and contributing to the successful results of clients.