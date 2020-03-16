A Note from the Editor

The novel coronavirus has changed virtually every facet of life here in Western Mass. — and across the country. It is a fast-moving story with far-reaching implications. Each day the situation changes. Those of us at BusinessWest will do our best to keep our readers informed and be that trusted source of information that everyone needs in times of crisis.

While the magazine publishes twice monthly, its website, businesswest.com, will be updated repeatedly over the course of each day to help keep readers up to date with breaking news. Also, we will be posting stories on everything from how the business community is responding to this crisis to what business owners and managers must do to lead effectively in these unprecedented times. Click here for our COVID-19 updates.

Since it was launched in 1984, BusinessWest has been the go-to source for information about this region’s business community and the people, institutions, and issues that shape it. We will continue to be that source in this time of unparalleled change and challenge.

In these times, many people will be working remotely. In addition to accessing BusinessWest online, readers may wish to have a home subscription or their business subscription rerouted to their home address.