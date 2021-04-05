ADDFab to Present TechTalk with Carbon3D on April 7

AMHERST — The Advanced Digital Design and Fabrication (ADDFab) facility at UMass Amherst will present a virtual TechTalk with Jason Lopes from Carbon3D on Wednesday, April 7.

Lopes has used 3D printing for more than 10 years at Legacy Effects to create visuals for big-name productions such as Avatar, Iron Man, and the Avengers series. He’s a fan of the Carbon materials and printing technology and will be sharing some of the ways university researchers have taken advantage of Carbon’s unique, high-quality elastomeric material to do research. He will also discuss many of Carbon’s industrial applications, including footwear, bicycle seats, and football helmets.

The event is slated for 3 to 4 p.m. Click here for the Zoom link. Click here to download the official flyer.

The next TechTalk is scheduled for Wednesday, April 21 from 3 to 4 p.m. with ExOne, which will present its water-based binder jet metal DesignLab printer.