Gazebo Opens Second Store in East Longmeadow

NORTHAMPTON — Gazebo, the lingerie, bra-fitting, and swimsuit store in downtown Northampton, has expanded with the opening of Gazebo Too in the location of the former Coughlin’s Place restaurant at 182 North Main St., East Longmeadow. A grand opening is slated for Wednesday, March 27 at 3 p.m.

Gazebo was founded in 1978 by Judith Fine and sold to employees Donna McNeight and Amy Dickinson in 2016. McNeight will run Gazebo Too, and Dickinson will run the original Gazebo in Northampton.

Gazebo prides itself on full-service bra, binder, and cup-sized swimsuit fittings, with cups ranging from AA to N. Gazebo is a proud ally of the LGBGTQ community and is wheelchair- and service-animal-friendly.