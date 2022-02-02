40 Under Forty Nominations

Through Feb. 11: BusinessWest is currently accepting nominations for the 40 Under Forty class of 2022. The deadline for nominations is Friday, Feb. 11. Launched in 2007, the program recognizes rising stars in the four counties of Western Mass. Nominations, which should be as detailed and thorough as possible, should list an individual’s accomplishments within their profession as well as their work within the community. Nominations can be completed online at businesswest.com/40-under-forty-nomination-form. Nominations will be weighed by a panel of judges, and the selected individuals will be profiled in BusinessWest in April and honored at the 40 Under Forty Gala in late June. Sponsored by PeoplesBank. Other event sponsorship opportunities are available.

Supervisory Skills Certificate Series

Starting Feb. 3: The Human Service Forum (HSF), a nonprofit dedicated to empowering Massachusetts public-service leaders, will offer “Supervisory Skills Certificate Series,” an eight-week online training program for public-service professionals who are new to supervising staff. The series, which will be offered virtually, will cover a wide range of supervisory competencies, from multicultural sensitivity to legal issues, cybersecurity, and more. The training is open to all HSF members as well as the general public. To register, visit www.humanserviceforum.org/event/winter-2022-virtual-supervisory-skills-certificate-series/2022-02-03.

Heart & Vascular Health Lecture Series

Feb. 6, 13, 20: Baystate Health will hold its free, virtual Heart & Vascular Health Lecture Series during the month of February beginning with a look at the “Heart and Soul of Heart Disease” on Sunday, Feb. 6. The Virtual Heart & Vascular Health Lecture Series, presented by the Baystate Heart & Vascular Program as part of American Heart Month, will focus on the latest advances in heart and vascular care. Baystate cardiologist Dr. Adam Stern and Rabbi Ken Hahn of Baystate Spiritual Services will lead the first lecture, which begins at noon. Stern will discuss the latest research for prevention, including diet, exercise, stress reduction, blood pressure, and more. The conversation will continue with Hahn about the power of spirituality in healing and mindfulness to de-stress the heart. The free lectures will continue with “Today’s Open Heart Surgery” on Sunday, Feb. 13, presented by Baystate cardiac surgeon Dr. Daniel Engelman and nurse coordinator Cheryl Crisafi, who will discuss the use of technology to improve the patient experience surrounding open heart surgery. The series will conclude on Sunday, Feb. 20 with “Women and Heart Disease,” presented by Baystate cardiologist Dr. Sabeen Chaudry. She will discuss the misconceptions about heart disease and heart-attack symptoms in women, the impact of stress, and the many ways for women to stay heart healthy. All lectures will begin at noon and be followed by a question-and-answer session. Registration is required for each session by visiting baystatehealth.org/heart.

Color of Law Roundtable Discussion Series

Feb. 7: Western New England University (WNE) School of Law will host attorney Justin Hurst as part of the school’s Color of Law Roundtable Discussion Series. Hurst will discuss his career path at noon. Registration for this virtual event is at bit.ly/3fgN3ipColorofLaw. The event is free and open to the public. Hurst was born and raised in the city of Springfield. He is the son of attorneys Frederick Hurst and Marjorie Hurst, who are the founders and publishers of An African American Point of View newspaper. Attorney Hurst is a graduate of Springfield public schools and received his bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Virginia. Hurst began his service in the Springfield public school district as a secondary English teacher, and assumed the role of coordinator of Implementation for the Striving Readers Adolescent Literacy Initiative. Later, he was appointed director of Implementation for the Striving Readers Adolescent Literacy Initiative. He received his juris doctor degree from Western New England College School of Law and was admitted to the Massachusetts Bar Assoc. in 2004. He currently serves as manager for London Realty, LLC. In 2013, he was elected as a Springfield city councilor. In 2019 and 2020, he was unanimously voted by his colleagues to serve as president of that body. The Color of Law series is designed to expose Western New England University law students to attorneys, professionals, and judges of color. The series provides students a chance to network with people of color from the legal community and learn about various career paths.

MOSSO Chamber Music Series

March 10, April 14, May 12: The Westfield Athenaeum will present a three-concert chamber music series beginning Thursday, March 10 at 7 p.m., with Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra (MOSSO) providing the music. MOSSO violinist Beth Welty is bringing her ensemble, the Aryaloka Quartet, to the Athenaeum to kick off the series. Guy McLain, executive director of the Westfield Athenaeum, will offer a pre-performance talk at 6 p.m., which is free to ticket holders. Violinists Mark Latham and Beth Welty, violist Noralee Walker, and cellist Sandi-Jo Malmon will perform William Grant Still’s Lyric String Quartet, Charles Ives’ String Quartet #1 Op. 57 “From the Salvation Army: A Revival Service,” Beethoven’s String Quartet in C Major, Op. 59 #3; and an additional piece to be announced at the performance. Tickets for the concert cost $20 and must be purchased in advance at the Westfield Athenaeum during business hours, or online at www.westath.org. Audience members will be required to wear masks. Two additional concerts are planned for Thursday, April 14 and Thursday, May 12.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra Spring Concerts

April 22, May 13: The Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) Board announced two spring concerts will be hosted at Springfield Symphony Hall with former SSO Music Director Mark Russell Smith serving as guest conductor. Smith is music director and conductor of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra. He previously served as music director for the SSO from 1995 through 2000. He has worked as director of New Music Projects for the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and artistic director of Orchestral Studies at the University of Minnesota, and has also served as music director for the Richmond Symphony Orchestra and Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra. Details about the concerts, program, and availability of tickets will be forthcoming and available at springfieldsymphony.org.