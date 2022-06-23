AIC and HCC to Sign Articulation Agreement

HOLYOKE — Today, American International College (AIC) will sign an articulation agreement with Holyoke Community College (HCC), establishing an academic relationship between the community college and the four-year institution.

The agreement between AIC and HCC allows academic programs that enhance the transition of HCC graduates, and promotes a smooth transfer to AIC, offering time and cost savings for students by recognizing the coursework pursued at the community college and demonstrates the ongoing commitment by ensuring that educational pathways are created for all those who wish to consider a degree in higher education.

At AIC, the program is referred to as Direct Connect. Direct Connect students can earn up to $18,000 in financial gift aid, not loans, before being evaluated for additional need-based aid and allows students to study and major in their area of interest while attending their community college.